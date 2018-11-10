Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. acquired 11,850 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,369.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 205,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

