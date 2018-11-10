Raymond James & Associates Has $230.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $230,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,819,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 538,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Has $230.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/raymond-james-associates-has-230-42-million-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.