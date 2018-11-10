Raymond James Boosts Polaris Infrastructure (PIF) Price Target to C$25.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

PIF opened at C$11.79 on Wednesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.46999996902755 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 152.45%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates geothermal energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72 megawatt net capacity geothermal facility, the San Jacinto project, located in northwest Nicaragua.

