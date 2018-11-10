Raymond James (RJF) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,803 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

