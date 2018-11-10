RealChain Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One RealChain token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and CoinBene. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $550,115.00 and approximately $682,789.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00248826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.14 or 0.10288232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,234,099 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.