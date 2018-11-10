Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price (up previously from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 690.75 ($9.03).

Shares of Redrow stock remained flat at $GBX 562 ($7.34) on Wednesday. 1,202,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

