Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,610,000 after purchasing an additional 614,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $120,882,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,583,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,562,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 225,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,801 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

