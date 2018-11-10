Regions Financial Corp (RF) Stake Lessened by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

