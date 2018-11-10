Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 182,900 Shares of Amedica Co. (AMDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.86% of Amedica worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMDA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Amedica Co. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.24.

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. Amedica had a negative return on equity of 148.60% and a negative net margin of 139.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedica Co. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Amedica

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

