Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Linamar Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) – Stock analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Linamar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Gabelli analyst M. Paige now forecasts that the company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.95. Gabelli also issued estimates for Linamar’s FY2019 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Get Linamar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.60.

TSE:LNR opened at C$48.21 on Friday. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$47.60 and a 52-week high of C$77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 5,500 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$298,540.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.71 per share, with a total value of C$248,153.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $740,708.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.