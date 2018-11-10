Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Camping World Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Camping World in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 163.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NYSE CWH opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $49,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $49,535,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $22,520,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 727,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,700 shares of company stock worth $766,363. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

