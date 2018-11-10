Research Analysts Offer Predictions for State Auto Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 244,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 490,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $123,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

