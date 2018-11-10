Resolute Energy (REN) Given Hold Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

NYSE:REN traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,598. The firm has a market cap of $745.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.83 and a beta of 3.46. Resolute Energy has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc purchased 295,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $7,677,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,328 shares of company stock valued at $73,015. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,074,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 1,465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 103,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 97,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the period.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

