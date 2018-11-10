Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 710,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $195,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

