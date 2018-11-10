Reviewing AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) and Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AMBEV S A/S and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMBEV S A/S 22.07% 23.16% 13.71% Crimson Wine Group 7.61% 2.45% 2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMBEV S A/S and Crimson Wine Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 4.43 $2.30 billion $0.23 18.43 Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 3.17 $6.18 million N/A N/A

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AMBEV S A/S and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMBEV S A/S 3 1 1 0 1.60 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.58%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Risk and Volatility

AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Crimson Wine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil. The company was founded on July 8, 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

