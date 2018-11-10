Reviewing Celestica (CLS) and Eltek (ELTK)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Celestica alerts:

This table compares Celestica and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 0.82% 4.03% 1.71% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Risk and Volatility

Celestica has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celestica and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 4 3 0 2.43 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celestica presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Celestica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celestica is more favorable than Eltek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celestica and Eltek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $6.11 billion 0.23 $105.00 million $0.72 14.32 Eltek $32.75 million 0.20 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Summary

Celestica beats Eltek on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, converged systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, healthcare, semiconductor equipment, consumer, communications, and enterprise end markets. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.