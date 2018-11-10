Reviewing KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) & Avidbank (AVBH)

KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.60 $2.91 billion $3.41 10.22 Avidbank $35.24 million 4.01 $5.65 million N/A N/A

KBC Grp NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 24.35% 12.64% 0.79% Avidbank 20.75% 10.84% 1.21%

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KBC Grp NV/ADR and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR beats Avidbank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, term loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, acquisition financing, ESOP loans, technology and asset-based lending, and standby letters of credit. The company also offers land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, and construction loans on residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties; real estate mortgage, commercial, and consumer loans; and commercial revolving lines of credit, as well as real estate bridge financing services. In addition, it provides various services, including ATM/debit cards, online banking and bill pay, eBanking, foreign and domestic wire transfer, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, complimentary notary, cashier's checks, foreign currency, postage-paid bank by mail, merchant, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, business courier, night deposit, and cash management services, as well as tax deposits/EFTPs and specialty finance products. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

