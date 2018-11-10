Reviewing Lendingtree (TREE) and PPDAI Group (PPDF)

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) and PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lendingtree and PPDAI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendingtree 12.73% 12.86% 6.08% PPDAI Group 25.95% 36.22% 12.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lendingtree and PPDAI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendingtree 1 5 9 0 2.53 PPDAI Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Lendingtree currently has a consensus target price of $335.27, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. PPDAI Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given PPDAI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPDAI Group is more favorable than Lendingtree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of PPDAI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Lendingtree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendingtree and PPDAI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendingtree $617.74 million 5.09 $15.57 million $3.02 81.18 PPDAI Group $596.44 million 2.84 $166.44 million N/A N/A

PPDAI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lendingtree.

Summary

Lendingtree beats PPDAI Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc., an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 65 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

