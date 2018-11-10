Reviewing SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) and Rollins (ROL)

SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SSLJ.Com and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.Com N/A N/A N/A Rollins 11.97% 32.90% 20.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SSLJ.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSLJ.Com and Rollins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.Com $16.32 million 1.87 -$23.72 million N/A N/A Rollins $1.67 billion 8.00 $179.12 million $0.87 70.54

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SSLJ.Com and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rollins has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. Given Rollins’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than SSLJ.Com.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SSLJ.Com does not pay a dividend. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Rollins beats SSLJ.Com on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

