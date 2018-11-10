Reviewing Urban One (UONE) and Pandora Media (P)

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) and Pandora Media (NYSE:P) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Urban One has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pandora Media has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban One and Pandora Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $440.04 million 0.28 $111.88 million N/A N/A Pandora Media $1.47 billion 1.62 -$518.39 million ($1.24) -7.09

Urban One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pandora Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Urban One and Pandora Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Pandora Media 1 20 4 1 2.19

Pandora Media has a consensus price target of $8.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Pandora Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pandora Media is more favorable than Urban One.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pandora Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Pandora Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 33.45% 104.20% 2.66% Pandora Media -23.85% -330.21% -24.55%

Summary

Urban One beats Pandora Media on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc. provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening. In addition, the company offers Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service that provides users the ability to search, play, and collect songs and albums; build playlists on their own or with the tap of a button; listen to curated playlists; and share playlists on social networks. Pandora Media, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

