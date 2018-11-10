Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 365.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,654.32%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. Rewalk Robotics updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RWLK remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. 433,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,463. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Rewalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

