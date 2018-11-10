RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHIM. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,555 ($72.59).

RHIM stock traded down GBX 104 ($1.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,646 ($47.64). 90,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a one year high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

