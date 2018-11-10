RIB Software (RIB) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.80 ($20.70) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.86 ($27.74).

Shares of RIB stock opened at €14.04 ($16.33) on Tuesday. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €35.16 ($40.88).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

