Richard Peach Sells 18,067 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Richard Peach sold 18,067 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $493,048.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Peach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

On Friday, October 26th, Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $166,186.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/richard-peach-sells-18067-shares-of-schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-stock.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.