RigNet (RNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

RigNet stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 61,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,430. RigNet has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get RigNet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RNET. BidaskClub raised shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RigNet in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RigNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 13,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr bought 42,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $672,161.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 257,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,491 and have sold 12,718 shares valued at $263,512. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RigNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RigNet by 473.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RigNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RigNet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RigNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/rignet-rnet-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.