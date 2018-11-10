Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Shares Down 11.4%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 618,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,216,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

RIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 92.73% and a negative net margin of 1,383.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.64% of Riot Blockchain worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

