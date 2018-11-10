Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Ritter Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 19,751 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,292.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,692.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTTR stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.