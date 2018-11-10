Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $133.25 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,389 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $133,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,480,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $807,199,000 after buying an additional 135,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $559,336,000 after buying an additional 295,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,787,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,326,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $261,270,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

