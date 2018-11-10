Robert W. Baird Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $113.05 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $2,985,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,606.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,463 shares of company stock worth $4,664,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,032,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after purchasing an additional 926,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,708,000 after purchasing an additional 203,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,925,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

