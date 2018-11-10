Rockwell Automation (ROK) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.46.

NYSE ROK opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

