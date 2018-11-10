Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 138.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 121.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 4,638.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

COL opened at $133.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.04 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

