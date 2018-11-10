Roots (ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roots has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

TSE ROOT opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$13.55.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

