Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “c$43.73” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.73.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$33.43 and a twelve month high of C$44.91.

In other Imperial Oil news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

