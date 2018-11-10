Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alamos Gold (AGI) Target Price to C$7.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Colin Webster sold 12,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$67,875.00.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

