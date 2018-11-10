Royal Kingdom Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $8,684.00 (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market cap of $8,684.00 and $43.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149186 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.28 or 0.10233296 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin Profile

Royal Kingdom Coin was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Royal Kingdom Coin is www.royalkingdomcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royal Kingdom Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

