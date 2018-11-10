Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $572,896.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $572,896.00 and approximately $5,866.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 32,199,050 coins and its circulating supply is 25,242,397 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

