Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,120 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Getty Realty worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

About Getty Realty

