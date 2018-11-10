RussiaCoin Price Tops $0.0860 on Major Exchanges (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. RussiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $720,651.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006153 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022355 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00304991 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

RussiaCoin Profile

RussiaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RussiaCoin is www.russiacoin.info.

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

