Rwe Ag Sp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (RWEOY)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rwe Ag Sp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rwe Ag Sp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rwe Ag Sp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Santander cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.