S&T (SANT) Given a €27.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.30 ($23.60) price objective on S&T and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

SANT stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €22.08 ($25.67). 506,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a 12 month low of €9.93 ($11.55) and a 12 month high of €22.98 ($26.72).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

