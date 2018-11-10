salesforce.com (CRM) Shares Gap Up to $141.79

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $146.73, but opened at $141.79. salesforce.com shares last traded at $141.46, with a volume of 108859 shares trading hands.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $41,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and sold 503,678 shares worth $75,870,740. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after buying an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after buying an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 919,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

