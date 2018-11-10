Sapiens International (SPNS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SPNS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 47,005 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $6,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $266,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Sapiens International by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sapiens International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

