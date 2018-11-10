Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,010,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

