SBA Communications (SBAC) Price Target Raised to $192.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.80.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $171.51. 911,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,837. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,431,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,590 shares of company stock worth $29,648,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 39.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.