ScanSource (SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

SCSC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. 163,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.97 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

