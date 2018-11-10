Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.26 ($15.42).

SHA opened at €8.34 ($9.70) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

