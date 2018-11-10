Schneider National (SNDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. It provide portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions. The company operates primarily in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Schneider National, Inc. is based in Green Bay, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 1,113,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at $20,804,338.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,220. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $37,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 337.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 1,062,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,558,000 after buying an additional 626,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 415,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $7,385,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

