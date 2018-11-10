Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 356,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 40,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.19 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

