Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Stake Increased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $66.34 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

