S&CO Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.0% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 465.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/sco-inc-sells-590-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.